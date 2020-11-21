Lukas Gage wins praise after sharing awkward moment director criticised his apartment during Zoom audition

The director didn't realise he wasn't on mute

Actor Lukas Gage has won praise after sharing the awkward moment a director criticised his apartment during a Zoom audition.

In a video shared on Instagram, the Euphoria star was preparing to start his audition, when the unnamed director made rude comments about his apartment – not realising he wasn’t muted.

The director, who had a British accent, said: “These poor people live in these tiny apartments. Like I’m looking at his background, and he’s got his TV and you know.”

Lukas hilariously winced as he pointed out the director was unmuted, and said: “I know, it’s a s***ty apartment. That’s why give me this job, so I can get a better one!”

Clearly embarrassed, the director replied: “Oh my God, I am so, so sorry Lukas. I’m mortified.”

Lukas responded: “Listen, I’m living in a four-by-four box. It’s fine, just give me the job, and we’ll be fine.”

After he lost out on the role, Lukas decided to share the clip on Instagram, alongside the caption: “If youre a s**t talking director make sure to mute ur mic on zoom mtgings.” [sic]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lukas gage (@lukasgage)

A host of fellow actors reacted to Lukas’ post in the comment section, including Irish star Paul Mescal who wrote: “What the f**k.”

Robbie Amell commented, “Wow! Well handled man. Hope you got it too,” but Lukas replied: “i didnt ! 😝 but thank u 🙏🏻.”

Lucy Hale also wrote, “This… is incredible 👏🏼 ICON,” and Patrick Schwarzenegger commented: “I dunno how u reacted so well lol.”

Lukas is best known for playing Tyler in the HBO drama Euphoria.