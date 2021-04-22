The couple were first linked in February

Lucy Hale ‘splits’ from Riverdale star after brief romance

Lucy Hale has reportedly split from Skeet Ulrich after a brief romance.

The Pretty Little Liars star was first linked to the actor, who played FP Jones in Riverdale, in February – after they were spotted kissing during a lunch date in Los Angeles.

A source told E! News: “Her and Skeet had a very brief romance and were seeing each other for about a month, but aren’t dating.”

“They are still friendly and in touch, but it’s nothing serious,” the insider explained.

“They aren’t consistently seeing each other, and Lucy is focusing on herself right now. She’s very much single but thinks Skeet is a great guy.”

Prior to his romance with Lucy, Skeet was married to Amelia Jackson-Gray from 2012 until 2015.

The 51-year-old was also married to Georgina Cates from 1997 until 2005, and the former couple share 19-year-old twins Jakob Dylan Ulrich and Naiia Rose Ulrich.

