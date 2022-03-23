Love Is Blind’s Shake Chaterjee says his ex Deepti Vempati is ‘playing up this victim thing’

Love Is Blind’s Shake Chaterjee has said his ex Deepti Vempati is “playing up this victim thing”.

Shake received a lot of criticism from fans of the Netflix reality series for his behaviour while on the show, especially for the way he treated his then-fiancée Deepti.

Although he has since publicly apologised to Deeps, Shake hit out at her once again during an appearance on The Domenick Nati Show.

He said: “We haven’t really talked since the reunion. I’m like, hurt, that she’s playing up this victim thing so hard. We had so much fun, and I took [such] good care of her.”

It comes after Shake, who recently confirmed his new relationship, apologised to Deepti for his actions.

He said in an Instagram video: “I wanted to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt. Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things I said.”

“Things that, honestly, just could’ve been left unsaid or could have been said differently. Things that never should have been on national television.”

Shake said Deepti was his “best friend” while filming the show, and insisted he “loved every second” of their time together.

He continued: “Even though I knew our relationship wasn’t going to end in marriage, I didn’t want what we had to end either. I’m so, so sorry that I hurt you with my words. That’s the last thing that I wanted from all of this. I’m sorry, Deepti.”

Shake captioned the post: “I’m sorry, @lifewithdeeps. I’m ready to take accountability for my actions and be better.”

“While I’ve reached out privately, I think it’s also important I apologize publicly for the sake of your family and friends that I’ve upset as well.”

While Shake insisted he was taking “accountability” for his actions, fans weren’t buying his apology in the comment section.

One wrote: “We don’t believe you because you doubled down at the reunion and denied a lot. Thank u, next.”

Another commented: “Nah. We’re not buying this bs 😴.”

Speaking on an episode of People’s Every Day podcast a few days after his public apology, Deepti said: “I don’t fault Shake for not finding me physically attractive or having that chemistry.”

Deepti continued: “Like, you can’t really fault someone for that. If you have a connection, you have a connection.”

“If not, at least we built a friendship and a bond. Shake is not the physical type that I normally go for.”

“I had reservations also. It’s not like it was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so confident in that this is going to be it.'”