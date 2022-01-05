Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli ‘dating’ fellow reality star after splitting from Damian Powers

Giannina Gibelli is reportedly dating a fellow reality star, after splitting from Damian Powers.

In the dramatic season one finale of the hit Netflix show Love Is Blind, Giannina and Damian decided not to get married, but continued to date on-off after the show.

It was revealed during the 2021 Love Is Blind: After the Alter special that the pair were facing problems in their relationship and in August, Giannina confirmed she was officially single.

A source has since told PEOPLE that Giannina, 28, is now dating Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann.

The insider said: “They’re taking things slow. But [they] seem really happy together.”

The pair sparked dating rumours after eagled-eyed fans spotted they had posted photos with similar backgrounds on social media over the Christmas period.