Love Is Blind trailer reveals MAJOR spoiler about one couple’s wedding

Did the trailer for Love Is Blind season 3 reveal a major spoiler about Nancy and Bartiste’s wedding?

The first 10 episodes of the new season are available to stream on Netflix now, while the season finale joins the streaming giant on November 9.

We already know what happened at Raven and SK’s wedding, but what about the other couples?

The 10th episode ended on a cliffhanger, with viewers left wondering if Bartiste will say yes to Nancy at the altar.

The couple have had their fair share of ups and downs throughout the season, but they seemed happier than ever in the days before their wedding.

Nancy said yes to marrying Bartiste, but the season three trailer appears to show her leaving the church without him, hinting he may have said no.

In the clip, the real estate investor is seen walking back up the aisle as a woman wearing a black dress wrapped her arms around her.

Does this mean Bartiste said no?

Fans will have to wait until next week’s episode to find out…