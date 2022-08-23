Love Is Blind stars Danielle and Iyanna enjoy girls night out with co-stars amid divorce news

Danielle Ruhl and Iyanna McNeely enjoyed a girls night out with their Love Is Blind co-stars over the weekend, amid news they are splitting from their husbands.

The pair married Nick Thompson and Jarrette Jones, respectively, during the season two finale of the Netflix dating show.

On Thursday, Iyanna and Jarrette announced their split and just a few days later, Danielle filed for divorce from Nick.

Following news of their divorces, the reality stars headed on a night out with pals Natalie Lee and Deepti Vempati.

Natalie, who got engaged to Shayne Jansen on the show, shared a clip of their night to her Instagram Stories.

She captioned it: “When you try to take a cute video of your friends walking downtown but everyone is four drinks in.”

In a joint statement shared to Instagram last week, Iyanna and Jarrette wrote: “After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing.”

“While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

“We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience.”

“To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and more. We don’t regret a single thing.”

Meanwhile, according to court documents obtained by TMZ, Danielle filed for divorce on Monday in Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois.

It came just weeks after Danielle revealed her plans to “redo” her wedding with Nick, and opened up about their hopes to start a family together.

The cast of Love Is Blind season two recently for an ‘After The Altar’ special, which joins Netflix on September 16.

Check out the dramatic trailer below: