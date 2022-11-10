Love Is Blind star Zanab responds to backlash after the season three reunion

WARNING! This article contains spoilers…

Love Is Blind star Zanab has responded to backlash after the season three reunion.

The 32-year-old struck up a romance with Cole in the show’s pods, and the pair finally met for the first time after getting engaged.

However, the couple struggled to make their relationship work in the real world, and had a lot of arguments in the lead up to their wedding day.

At the altar, Zanab said “no” to marrying Cole, leaving him in tears.

Explaining her decision to Cole in front of their wedding guests, Zanab said: “You have disrespected me, you have insulted me, you have critiqued me, and for what it’s worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence.”

“And the messed up thing is I know love you… but love shouldn’t feel this way. I can’t marry you.”

At the reunion, Cole apologised to Zanab for hurting her, while she accused him of controlling her eating habits and kissing another woman during his bachelor party – allegations that Cole denied.

Although Zanab no longer speaks to her ex, she insisted she doesn’t “hate” him and has “completely forgiven” him.

After the reunion aired, some fans accused Zanab of being “the real villain” and now, the realtor is addressing the backlash.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, she wrote: “Cole, I fought for us until I couldn’t anymore. I know you know that. I know you know why I said what I said. I know you know what you did. It’s ok if you aren’t ready to talk about that yet. Zae.”

“An apology for the internet: I am sorry. I’m sorry you weren’t in that relationship. I’m sorry you didn’t feel what I felt. I’m sorry we don’t have the same triggers. I’m sorry me standing up for myself, offended you so greatly.”

“I’m sorry you didn’t see all the reasons for what I said. I’m sorry you didn’t live that with me. I’m sorry that you don’t know me. I’m sorry your insecurities are different than my own. I’m sorry your online hate says so much more of you than it ever will of me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zanab Jaffrey (@zanabjaffrey)

Referring to comparisons between her and season two star Deepti’s wedding speeches, Zanab continued: “I’m sorry Deepti’s wedding was a week before mine, long before you or I knew her story. I’m sorry you are attacking my faith. I’m sorry you don’t believe me.”

“I’m sorry I know how worthy I am. I’m sorry you have the time to be a keyboard warrior. I’m sorry I’m not a paid actress. I’m sorry I can’t cry on demand. I’m sorry you feel manipulated, gaslit and played. I’m sorry I’m your villain. I’m sorry I’m your bad guy – I promise you I’m not.”

“One thing about me, I choose my words carefully and I stand by everything I said.”