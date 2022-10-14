Love Is Blind star Shayne Jansen announces the death of his mother in heartbreaking post

Love Is Blind star Shayne Jansen has announced the death of his mother Karen in heartbreaking post.

The 33-year-old, who appeared on season two of the hit Netflix show, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the sad news with his followers.

He wrote: “I lost my best friend today. For the last year we have been inseparable. Coffee every morning to schitts creek every night. I’m broken inside but I know I can live with zero regrets knowing we did everything together.”

“I’ll never be able to replace my FaceTime partner on the daily. Thank you all for the support ❤️,” Shayne added.

His co-stars rushed to the comment section to offer Shayne their condolences.

Shaina Hurley commented on the post: “We’re Praying for you and your family Shayne 🙏🏼 we’re here for you 😔”, while Danielle Ruhl wrote: “Thinking of you and sending love. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Shayne also sadly lost his father Wayne in 2021, right before Love Is Blind started shooting.

Wayne died unexpectedly in his sleep, according to an online obituary.