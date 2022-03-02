Love is Blind star Shake responds to criticism of his behaviour on the show: ‘I’m not sorry’

Love is Blind star Shake Chatterjee has responded to criticism of his behaviour on the show.

The 33-year-old formed a strong emotional connection with Deepti Vempati in the pods, which ultimately led to their engagement.

Despite this, Shake continued to doubt their relationship as he *repeatedly* admitted he didn’t feel an “instinctual, physical attraction” towards Deeps.

But in a surprise turn of events on their wedding day, Deepti was the one who left Shake at the alter in the ultimate girl power moment, as she told him: “No, I cannot marry you.”

Before walking away, the bride said: “I deserve somebody who knows for sure, so I’m choosing myself.”

Shake didn’t seem too upset by Deepti’s decision, and almost immediately after she left him at the alter, he started partying with the wedding guests.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Shake admitted he has no regrets about his behaviour on the show.

He said: “One thing I don’t feel inclined to do is to pretend I’m sad or sorry about certain things — certain things that were out of my control, certain things that I can’t necessarily even speak about.”

“I’m just not going to do that. I’m not sorry. I think I handled the situation as best as anybody in my situation could.”

“And at the end of the day, I’m going to live my best life going forward. And you don’t have to like me. Only I have to like me, thankfully. And that’s real life,” the DJ added.

After the season finale aired last week, Deepti’s brother Sunny and his partner Hina branded Shake a “loser” in a statement shared on Instagram.

They wrote said: “Now normally I don’t get involved in drama but I’mma defend my sister here: ‘Shake’, bruh, you’re a loser. You minimized my sister’s life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her.”

“You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister’s back about insecurities she fought her entire life.”

“In spite of your best efforts to pretend this was all fictional and it was because of the ‘edit’, no one forced you to say those words. We welcomed you into our home, and you saw it as an opportunity for clout; so forgive me if I’m not sympathetic towards you and the hate you’re receiving.”

“Deepu, we are SO incredibly proud of you! We’ve witnessed you grow into such an incredible and beautiful woman.”

“We wish you didn’t pick that [clown emoji] but despite his childishness, you carried yourself with grace and continued to see the good in people. We’re so damn proud to call you our baby sister, and know we’re there for you always.”

Sharing the post on her Instagram Story, Deepti wrote: “The love and support from my family is unmatched.”

The Love Is Blind reunion special will premiere on Friday, March 4.