Love Is Blind star Shake Chatterjee debuts new girlfriend after splitting from Deepti Vempati

Love Is Blind star Shake Chatterjee has introduced fans to his new girlfriend Emily, after coming under fire over his split from Deepti Vempati.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the veterinarian shared multiple snaps with his new beau.

He captioned the post: “Good things come to those who w̶a̶i̶t̶ don’t settle ❤️.”

Over the past two weeks, the 33-year-old has faced major criticism for his behaviour on season two of Love Is Blind, including how he treated his then-fiancée Deepti Vempati.

While Shake previously admitted he’s “not sorry” for the way he acted, the veterinarian posted a grovelling apology to Deepti on Instagram last week.

In the video, Shake claimed he was “truly sorry” for the things he said on the show, but Deepti later slammed his apology as “fake” and “insincere”.

During season two of Love Is Blind, Shake and Deepti formed a strong emotional connection in the pods, which ultimately led to their engagement.

Despite this, Shake continued to doubt their relationship as he repeatedly admitted he didn’t feel an “instinctual, physical attraction” towards her.

But in a surprise turn of events on their wedding day, Deepti was the one who left Shake at the alter in the ultimate girl power moment, as she told him: “No, I cannot marry you.”

Before walking away, the bride said: “I deserve somebody who knows for sure, so I’m choosing myself.”

During the show’s explosive reunion episode, Deepti said she found out Shake had been saying awful things to other cast members behind her back.

She said: “There’s a lot of things that he said that he didn’t say to my face and [things] I’ve heard from other cast members.”

“I just don’t have room for anybody in my life that doesn’t see me in the best way. And who could even think those types of thoughts, I guess… I knew what I had to do.”

While Deepti’s romance with Shake didn’t work out, the data analyst has since sparked rumours she’s dating fellow season two contestant Kyle Abrams.