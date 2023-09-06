Love Is Blind star Shaina Hurley announces she’s expecting her first child

Shaina Hurley has announced she’s expecting her first child.

The Love Is Blind star and her husband Christos Lardakis confirmed the news to People magazine on Tuesday.

“We feel so thankful and grateful that we have been given such a blessing,” the couple said. “Our hearts are full!”

“We cannot wait to start this next journey of parenthood together and to meet this little soul!,” Shaina gushed.

The Love Is Blind star and her husband Christos tied the knot at a courthouse in Chicago on July 2, 2022.

The couple later exchanged vows in front of their family and friends later that month in Greece.

Christos popped the question to Shaina in March 2022, after almost a year of dating.

Shaina was previously engaged to her co-star Kyle Abrams on season 2 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind.

However, Shaina called off the engagement before the season ended – and later apologised for leading on the 29-year-old construction worker.

“Honestly, looking back on it, I should have said no right away to you. 100 percent,” she told Kyle during the show’s reunion special.

“I actually do take full ownership,” she said at the time. “I could have avoided a whole bunch of drama and mess, 100 percent. And I’m owning that.”