Love Is Blind star Natalie received ANOTHER proposal in the pods before saying yes to Shayne

Turns out Shayne Jansen wasn’t the only contestant who had his eye on Natalie Lee during Love Is Blind season two. Series creator Chris Coelen has revealed that another man proposed to Natalie in the pods in an unaired scene. He told Metro: “There was another guy who — very, very early on — was really interested in Natalie and basically proposed to her.” “It was very out of the blue but he just felt like he knew, and she was like, ‘This is just weird,'” Chris added. “She didn’t have any deep feelings for him but he had developed very significant feelings for her. Anyway, she said no and he left, and that was that.” Explaining why the scene was cut from the show, he said: “I think it’s a fascinating story but because we’re focused on more of her story … I think for her it was less significant.” ‘It was like, ‘Why is this guy doing this?’ versus ‘Oh, my God. I really have serious feelings for him.’ He had serious feelings for her, she was like, ‘No, I’m not interested in this guy.’ To tell that story properly would have taken up a lot of time that we didn’t have.”

Fans did get to see Shayne’s proposal to Natalie, and follow their journey from the pods to the alter.

The night before their wedding day, the couple got into a huge argument, where Shayne said “some really hurtful things” to Natalie.

After walking down the aisle, Natalie told Shayne in front of their family and friends: “I’m so glad that we shared this journey together. I think we’ve grown a lot, as two people who have fallen in love. I know I’ve grown a lot because of you, but I don’t.” “I’m so sorry. I’m really sorry, Shayne. I still love you and you’re still my best friend, but like, we have really big issues to sort through,” she added, before leaving him at the alter.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday after the season finale aired, Shayne publicly apologised to Natalie for his actions on the show. He wrote: “Natalie Mina Lee. Where do I start? This journey with you will be something I’ll never forget. It was easily the best time of my life and I would do it all over again knowing I get to spend more time with you.” “From our first date eating in-n-out and you getting both milkshakes to our walks around grant park. You are the most beautiful soul and you really brought out the best in me as a man.” “As a man watching our story over again I’m remorseful for my actions and all I can do is learn from them to be a better man.”

“I’m proud of being vulnerable and being as genuine as possible. I don’t know what’s next for us but I do know that I will never stop loving you.”

Shayne also set the record straight on his relationship with Shaina Hurley, who he also formed a close bond with in the pods on the show.

He wrote: “To put some other rumors to rest, Shaina and I are cordial and have hung out in group gatherings with the cast (with Natalie), but we have never had nor will ever have a romantic relationship. I wish her all the best.”

The following day, Natalie wrote on Instagram: “Thank you to everyone for your love and support as you’ve followed our love story these last few weeks! I am so grateful for all of your supportive messages and comments ❤️”

“And to @shaynejansen – I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this. We may have had our ups and downs, but you have always protected me and had my back. And thank you for loving me for ME, and always encouraging me to embrace and love my flaws.”

“When I told you I was self conscious about my deep stretch marks, you told me everyday after you loved them and they were beautiful. Even if I did this experiment a thousand times knowing the outcome, I would have always chosen you.”

The Love Is Blind reunion special will premiere on Friday, March 4.