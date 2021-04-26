Love Is Blind star Mark Cuevas welcomes his first child with fiancée Aubrey

Love Is Blind star Mark Cuevas welcomes his first child with fiancée...

Mark Cuevas has welcomed his first child with his fiancée Aubrey.

The Love Is Blind star proposed to Aubrey in November, one month after the couple announced their pregnancy news.

On Sunday, Mark shared a photo from his PEOPLE magazine exclusive, as he announced the birth of his son.

The reality star wrote: “Welcome Home Ace Anthony Cuevas 👶🏻 🍼”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Anthony Cuevas (@markanthonycuevas_)

“Blessed is an understatement. After 19 hours of labor Aubrey delivered our beautiful baby boy and words cannot describe all the emotions we’ve been feeling for the past 24 hrs.”

“He’s safe, healthy and has his mother’s smile! Thank you for everyone that wished us well going in and excited for this next chapter of our life and being a Dad 💙”

Sharing the same snap, Aubrey wrote: “Ace Anthony Cuevas 🖤 Baby boy made his way on 4/24/2021 at 3:33pm weighing 6lb 10 oz.”

“Truly a moment where time stood still. This healthy boy is the biggest blessing we could’ve ever asked for! So excited to be your mommy 👶🏻🍼”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aubrey (@aubreyrainey_)

Mark rose to fame on the hit Netflix series Love Is Blind, which followed a group of men and women who hoped to find love in a matter of days, without ever seeing their partner.

Although Mark got engaged to Jessica Batten on the series, their romance didn’t work out – and the 26-year-old started dating fellow Love Is Blind star Lauren “LC” Chamblin last May.

Lauren called it quits with Mark the following month, and he began dating Aubrey soon after.