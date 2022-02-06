Love Is Blind star Mark Cuevas announces the birth of his second child

Love Is Blind star Mark Cuevas and his fiancée Aubrey have welcomed their second child.

The couple welcomed a baby boy named Ace in April 2021 and less than a year later, they have welcomed another son named Axton.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Mark wrote: “Sometimes ‘sooner, rather than later’ becomes a reality and our baby boy decided he was ready to join the party. Welcome to The Family. Axton Anders Cuevas 2.3.22♥️”

Mark rose to fame on the first series of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, which followed a group of men and women who hoped to find love in a matter of days, without ever seeing their partner.

Although Mark got engaged to Jessica Batten on the series, their romance didn’t work out, and the 27-year-old started dating fellow Love Is Blind star Lauren “LC” Chamblin in May 2020.

Lauren called it quits with Mark the following month, and he began dating Aubrey soon after – before proposing to her in November 2020.