Love Is Blind star Kyle Abrams goes Instagram official with new girlfriend – after splitting from Deepti Vempati

Love Is Blind star Kyle Abrams has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend, after splitting from Deepti Vempati.

The former couple, who struck up a romance after filming season two of the hit Netflix show, called it quits over the summer.

Kyle later confirmed he has a new woman in his life, and he took to Instagram over the weekend to share a loved-up video of him and his new beau.

He captioned the post: “@tanialeax 🖤”

Tania also shared a video of her and Kyle to her Instagram feed, and wrote: “@kyleabrams10 💘”

Kyle announced his split from Deepti in September and in the same post, he confirmed he was dating someone else.

He wrote at the time: “I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today. Since After the Alter was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer.”

“Thank you to everyone who has followed out journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way.”

“I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit. As for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret.”