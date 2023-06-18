Love Is Blind star Jessica Batten announces the birth of her first child

Love Is Blind star Jessica Batten has welcomed her first child with her husband Benjamin McGrath.

The TV personality appeared on season one of the Netflix dating show, where she famously ended her engagement to Mark Cuevas.

She took to Instagram on Saturday to share sweet snaps of her newborn son, who she has named Dax.

The new mum captioned the post: “Meet Dax 💙 June 9, 2023.”

While this is Jessica’s first baby, Ben already has two children from a previous relationship – Poppy, 7, and Ethan, 6.

Jessica and Ben eloped in August 2022, and announced their pregnancy news in January.

