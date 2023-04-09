Love Is Blind star Jackie breaks her silence after splitting from Marshall: ‘I must speak the truth’

Love Is Blind star Jackie has broken her silence, following the release of the latest episodes of season 4 were released.

The 27-year-old got engaged to Marshall after growing close to him in the pods, but their relationship hit the rocks shortly after they returned to the real world.

During the latest batch of episodes, Jackie ended things with Marshall and decided to meet up with Josh – who she also formed a connection with in the pods.

After facing backlash from fans, Jackie took to Instagram to set the record straight on her love triangle situation.

She wrote: “I have seen the latest episodes that have premiered on Love Is Blind and I must speak the truth. Marshall and I were broken up before I saw Josh at the coffee shop.”

“I am wearing different clothes, my hair is styled different and at the end of the [episode], I say, ‘I DON’T KNOW IF I AM GOING TO BE WITH JOSH.’”

“I am not sure what the reason is for playing the coffee shop date before the break up but to restate, Marshall and I were broken up before Josh and I had our coffee shop date.”

Jackie also addressed those who criticized her for not giving Marshall back the engagement ring he proposed to her with.

She wrote: “As for the ring, Marshall did not pay for the ring Love Is Blind paid for all the rings.”

The first 11 episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 are available to stream on Netflix now, and the season finale will join the streaming giant on April 14.