Love is Blind star Deepti Vempati slams nose job comments: ‘It’s my f**king face, get over it’

Love is Blind star Deepti Vempati has hit back at people who “make fun of” her nose.

The 31-year-old took part in a TikTok Live with her co-star and rumoured beau Kyle Abrams earlier this week, and slammed cruel comments about her appearance.

She said: “You guys, this is my real nose, stop making fun of it.”

When viewers told her to get a nose job, Deepti replied: “This is how I was born, I’m not changing it.”

The reality star also suggested that if anyone had a problem with her physical appearance they could simply “get over it” because “it’s my f**king face.”

Kyle jumped to Deepti’s defence, saying he was the one who “needed a nose job” because he had been “in a car accident.”

Later in the video, Kyle referred to himself as Deepti’s “biggest fan”.

Deepti and Kyle first sparked dating rumours when the Love is Blind season two reunion aired in March earlier this year.

During the reunion special of the hit Netflix show, Kyle expressed his regret over not proposing to Deepti.

He said: “I should’ve asked Deepti to marry me. That’s what I learned the most, I f**ked up.”

Speaking to Deepti, Kyle continued: “I should’ve tried hard for you. I mean, I love her so much, she’s the best. I wish I saw what was right in front of me.”

During the show, Kyle proposed to Shaina Hurley after forming a strong emotional connection in the pods.

However, Shaina ditched him on their trip to Mexico and called off their engagement.

Meanwhile Deeps ended things with her fiancé Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee at the alter, after he constantly doubted their relationship.

She told him: “No, I cannot marry you. I deserve somebody who knows for sure, so I’m choosing myself.”