Love Is Blind star Amber Pike reveals she’s FINALLY paid off her $20k student loan

The 25-year-old's debt caused some tension on the Netflix reality show

Love Is Blind star Amber Pike reveals she’s FINALLY paid off her...

Love Is Blind star Amber Pike has revealed she’s finally paid off her $20k student loan.

During the hit Netflix series, the 25-year-old shocked her fiancé Matt Barnett when she explained that she was in debt – leaving him speechless.

At the time, Amber said that as husband and wife, he would have to take on the burden of her debt as she was currently out of work – and wanted to be a house wife.

After the episode aired on Netflix, viewers slammed Amber for being “lazy”, but she later clarified that she was out of work due to an injury.

Almost two years after filming the series, Amber has announced that she finally managed to pay off the student loan herself.

In a post on Barnett’s Instagram Story, the couple celebrated as Amber waved around a letter confirming that she’s paid off all her debt.

Celebrating the exciting achievement, Barnett also surprised Amber with a cake and a bottle of champagne.

Love Is Blind premiered on Netflix back in February, over one year after it was filmed in October 2018.

The series, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, followed a group of men and women hoping to find love in a matter of days, without ever seeing their partner.

