Love Is Blind season 3: Fans react to shock wedding result

WARNING! This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind season 3.

Three new episodes of Love Is Blind season 3 joined Netflix today.

The popular show sees a group of singletons go on a series of blind speed dates for 10 days in order to find ‘The One’.

The catch? The singletons are unable to see each other, in the hopes that they will fall in love with each other’s personalities rather than their looks.

When they find their match, they propose through a wall, and only see each other for the first time after they’ve gotten engaged.

The couples must then see if their relationship is strong enough to last outside of the pods, as they plan their wedding days.

Sikiru “SK” Alagbada and Raven Ross were the first people to walk down the aisle in the new episodes of the show, after meeting in the pods four weeks prior.

While the couple formed an emotional and physical connection, they struggled to see eye to eye on where they would eventually live, and who would be willing to compromise on what.

At the altar, the pair opened up about their love for each other, but SK then admitted he didn’t want to marry Raven because he didn’t feel like their views on their future aligned.

Reacting to the shock wedding result, one fan tweeted: “That Love is Blind episode… I was shook when he said no cause I thought she would be the one to dump him.”

Another wrote: “What?? I’m shook!! Sk whyy?? Raven up there saying they have a good future together ahead and then SK sayin ‘yes, we do’ then turning around and say no!?? Whaa?”

The final episode of Love Is Blind season 3 will join Netflix on November 9.

damn. i really thought SK and Raven would make it. and her crying like that is heartbreaking. but i loved how SK‘s mother came to Raven 🥹 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind3 pic.twitter.com/QbOglpyO22 — secil_yil (@secil_yil) November 2, 2022

That Love is Blind episode… I was shook when he said no cause I thought she would be the one to dump him😭 — 𝚂𝚘𝚞. (@schiaparxlli) November 2, 2022

SK said no, Raven would’ve said yes, neither of them are the villian, but all I can think about is how SK’s mom is a GOAT showing so much kindness to Raven after it was all said and done #loveisblind — Tay Bab (@tayrb30) November 2, 2022

What?? I'm shook!! Sk whyy?? Raven up there saying they have a good future together ahead and then SK sayin "yes, we do" then turning around and say no!?? Whaa? 😧🤯 #LoveIsBlind — Kim Evans (@evans_kej) November 2, 2022

Sk saying no was so unexpected, I guess still waters run deep bc the explanation about why he said no was the most opinion he’s given the whole show #loveisblind — Summer seas (@itzgivingcher) November 2, 2022

Love is Blind Spoiler… I love the way SK’s mum went in to Raven to check on her and tell her she still loves her regardless. Such class. Think it was the right decision though, they’re at two such different places in their lives. — Ex- expatteacher (@DatingExpat) November 2, 2022