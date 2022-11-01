Love Is Blind season 2 couples: Where are they now?

The three more episodes of Love Is Blind season 3 will join Netflix on November 2, while the season finale will join the platform on November 9.

Ahead of this, we are taking a look back at the couples from season 2 of the hit dating show to find out which couples are still married and who have decided to call it quits on their whirlwind romances.

Find out below:

Nick and Danielle

Nick and Danielle were one of the couples who said ‘I do’ during the season two finale of Love Is Blind, with Nick telling his bride: “I have no question whatsoever that you’re the person I’m supposed to be with.”

The pair seemed to be happier than ever during the season two After The Altar special, where they hosted a party for their co-stars.

However, Danielle filed for divorce from Nick in August, and later admitted the split was as a result of “compatibility differences”.

Deepti and Shake

Deepti and Shake formed a strong emotional connection in the pods, which ultimately led to their engagement.

Despite this, Shake continued to doubt their relationship as he *repeatedly* admitted he didn’t feel an “instinctual, physical attraction” towards Deeps.

But in a surprise turn of events on their wedding day, Deepti was the one who left Shake at the altar in the ultimate girl power moment as she told him: “No, I cannot marry you.”

Before walking away, the bride said: “I deserve somebody who knows for sure, so I’m choosing myself.”

She went on to date her co-star and close friend Kyle, but the couple sadly split over the summer. Kyle recently revealed he is dating someone else.

Shayne and Natalie

On the night before their wedding, Natalie and Shayne got into a huge fight, with Natalie claiming her beau said “some really hurtful things” to her.

Despite their fight, Natalie insisted she still loved Shayne, and said she doesn’t want to “walk away” from their relationship after forming such a strong bond in the pods.

After walking down the aisle, Shayne said “I do”, but Natalie shocked the audience by saying “I don’t”. After apologising profusely, Natalie ran off and Shayne chased after her.

Speaking outside the venue, the pair hinted at a possible reconciliation as they talked about taking some space from each other to see where they stand.

However, the couple never rekindled their romance, and things were still frosty between them during the recent After The Altar special.

Jarrette and Iyanna

Despite concerns over Jarrette’s lingering feelings for Mallory, he ended up marrying Iyanna in the final episode of Love Is Blind season two.

During their emotional wedding ceremony, Iyanna told Jarrette: “I feel so understood with you, I feel so loved by you, and that has never happened.”

Their wedding day was super cute, and ended with the pair promising to spend the rest of their lives together in a toast.

However, the couple announced their split in August, writing in a joint statement shared on social media: “After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing.”

“While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.” “We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience.” “To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and more. We don’t regret a single thing.”

Mallory and Salvador

Mallory and Salvador had a lot of highs and lows on the show, including concerns over Mallory’s feelings for Jarrette, however the couple seemed ready to walk down the aisle in the finale.

When it came to their wedding day the pair exchanged some sweet vows, but Salvador then confessed he couldn’t marry Mallory as he needed “more time”.

They later sit down for a chat and agree to revisit their relationship after taking some time for themselves.

But in the season two finale, Salvador introduced the cast to his new girlfriend Jessica “Jessi” Palkovic, who he appeared to be madly in love with.