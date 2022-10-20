Love Is Blind fans react to hilarious viral moment from the show’s third season

WARNING! This article contains spoilers.

The first four episodes of the highly anticipated third season of Love Is Blind joined Netflix on Wednesday.

The new season was filmed in Dallas in 2021, and sees a brand new batch of singletons enter the pods of the dating show.

Fans have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on the third season, and one scene in particular has got EVERYONE talking.

The scene sees former operations director turned wildlife photographer Andrew Y. Liu sitting in front of the camera to discuss his feelings for fellow contestant Nancy Rodriguez.

After falling for Nancy in the pods, Andrew decided to propose to her, but she turned him down.

In the now-viral moment, a producer asks Andrew: “What are you thinking about?” to which he replies: “Are we rolling?”

After the producer confirms they are filming, Andrew says, “Hang on” and grabs some eye drops.

After filling his eyes with the drops, Andrew sniffs and tells the camera: “I never thought I could care for someone that would bring me to tears.”

Viewers took to Twitter to poke fun at the reality star for “fake crying”, and praised the producers for keeping the “staged” scene in.

One tweeted: “Andrew from Love Is Blind – Season 3 putting eye drops in his eyes, not wiping them away, then saying something about being in tears…. I’m dead because production was not about to let him take that sh**.”

Another wrote: “It’s so petty that the producers included the footage of Andrew putting eye drops so he could look sad. I’m so here for it!!!”

one of the #LoveIsBlind producers had it out for andrew and made sure the clip of him fake crying made it into the final cut pic.twitter.com/NSkB9nqlyw — danielle (@hollyjgf) October 19, 2022

Andrew calling the producers after they “forgot” to edit the eyedrops out #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind3 pic.twitter.com/fwSbb5985f — bibi 🗡 (@bibigbrother) October 19, 2022

Producers after setting Andrew up with the eye drops and watching him get dragged on the TL #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind3 pic.twitter.com/0EF8u86r2J — Candiace’s butter knife (@xtmmxo) October 20, 2022

Andrew from Love Is Blind – Season 3 putting eye drops in his eyes, not wiping them away, then saying something about being in tears…. I’m dead because production was not about to let him take that shit 😂 — bri madore (@briimad17) October 20, 2022

Love is Blind producers when they let Andrew use the eye drops to fake tears and then left it in the final edit:#LoveIsBlind3 #LoveIsBlindNetflix pic.twitter.com/ARUZEqEol0 — African Viscountess Bridgerton✨ (@BornInKampala) October 19, 2022

The next three episodes of Love Is Blind season three join Netflix on October 26.