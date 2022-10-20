Ad
Love Is Blind fans react to hilarious viral moment from the show’s third season

WARNING! This article contains spoilers.

The first four episodes of the highly anticipated third season of Love Is Blind joined Netflix on Wednesday.

The new season was filmed in Dallas in 2021, and sees a brand new batch of singletons enter the pods of the dating show.

Fans have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on the third season, and one scene in particular has got EVERYONE talking.

The scene sees former operations director turned wildlife photographer Andrew Y. Liu sitting in front of the camera to discuss his feelings for fellow contestant Nancy Rodriguez.

After falling for Nancy in the pods, Andrew decided to propose to her, but she turned him down.

In the now-viral moment, a producer asks Andrew: “What are you thinking about?” to which he replies: “Are we rolling?”

After the producer confirms they are filming, Andrew says, “Hang on” and grabs some eye drops.

@natalieminalee

this is by far my favorite scene from love is blind s3 #loveisblind #loveisblindnetflix #loveisblindseason3 #lib #netflix

♬ original sound – Natalie Lee

After filling his eyes with the drops, Andrew sniffs and tells the camera: “I never thought I could care for someone that would bring me to tears.”

Viewers took to Twitter to poke fun at the reality star for “fake crying”, and praised the producers for keeping the “staged” scene in.

One tweeted: “Andrew from Love Is Blind – Season 3 putting eye drops in his eyes, not wiping them away, then saying something about being in tears…. I’m dead because production was not about to let him take that sh**.”

Another wrote: “It’s so petty that the producers included the footage of Andrew putting eye drops so he could look sad. I’m so here for it!!!”

The next three episodes of Love Is Blind season three join Netflix on October 26.

