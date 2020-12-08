Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade set to address college admissions scandal on Red Table Talk

The influencer's parents are currently in prison over their involvement in the scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade has revealed she will finally address the college admissions scandal on Red Table Talk.

The 21-year-old will discuss her parents’ involvement in the college bribery scandal on Tuesday’s episode of the Facebook Watch series, which is hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith.

Posting a promo clip for the episode on Instagram, the influencer wrote: “Thank you @jadapinkettsmith @adriennebanfieldnorris @willowsmith for bringing me to the table so I can publicly share my experience for the first time.”

“Tune in to @redtabletalk tomorrow 9:00 AM PT on @facebookwatch.”

In the teaser clip, Olivia says: “I’ve watched the show and I think you guys are all amazing and it feels really safe. But it also feels honest and feels like we’re really going to lay it all out here and it’s going to be an open conversation.”

The official Red Table Talk account also posted the promo video, alongside the caption: “For the first time, @oliviajade is breaking her silence after being caught in the middle of one of the biggest school bribery scandals.”

“Now that her parents Lori Laughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are serving short prison terms for their participation in the scandal — its her turn to speak.”

Lori and Mossimo were both sentenced to prison in August, after they admitted to paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters Olivia and Isabella into the University of Southern California (USC).

Lori, 56, is currently serving a two-month prison sentence at California’s Dublin FCI.

FCI Dublin is a low-security federal prison, and is the same facility where Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman served 11 days of her two-week sentence last year.

Mossimo, 57, was handed a longer sentence of five months, and reported to FCI Lompoc in November.