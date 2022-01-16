Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s LA home burglarized with $1 million in jewellery stolen

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s LA home was burglarized earlier this month.

According to TMZ, the thieves were “dressed in all black and wore masks” when they stole $1 million worth of jewellery, after allegedly entering the couple’s home on January 3rd by smashing a bedroom window.

The couple were not at home at the time of the robbery, and detectives are still investigating the crime.

Lori and Mossimo were both sentenced to prison in August 2020, after they admitted to paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California (USC).

The actress was sentenced to two months in prison, ordered to pay a $150,000 fine, and told to complete 100 hours of community service.

Mossimo was handed a longer sentence of five months, a fine of $250,000, and 250 hours of community service.

The fashion designer served his time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California.

In 2019, the couple were among 50 parents charged in connection with the college admissions scheme – which allowed parents to pay sums of money to secure spots for their children at top-ranked schools.

Lori and Mossimo were accused of paying William “Rick” Singer $500,000 to help get their daughters Olivia and Isabella into the University of Southern California.

They initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, and were adamant about fighting the case in court.

But in May 2020, the couple changed their tune by agreeing to plead guilty as part of a plea deal.