Lizzo announces lyric change for new song Grrrls after coming under fire for using ‘ableist slur’

Lizzo has announced a lyric change for her new track Grrrls, after she came under fire for using an “ableist slur” in the song.

In the opening verse of Grrrls, the latest track on her upcoming album Special, the singer used a derogatory term for spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy.

The song was heavily criticised by fans and disability advocates, as hundreds of social media posts surfaced explaining the history and offensive nature of the term.

One Twitter user wrote: “Hey @Lizzo my disability cerebral palsy is literally classified as spastic diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad. ‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better.”

Another penned: “I’m disappointed in @Lizzo for using the word ‘[email protected]’ in her new song ‘Grrrls’. There’s no excuse for using an ableist insult in a song in 2022.”

“As someone who champions women, plus size people and others whom society treats poorly, Lizzo preaches inclusivity and should do better.”

Since coming under fire for her lyrics, Lizzo has announced that she is re-releasing Grrrls, with a lyric change.

In an Instagram post on Monday, she stated that she “never wanted to promote derogatory language.”

“As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me,” she continued, adding that she understands the “power words can have (whether intentionally or in [her] case, unintentionally.”

“I’m proud to say there’s a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action,” Lizzo continued.

“As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”

The song is now available on streaming platforms and digital stores with the new lyric “hold me back.”