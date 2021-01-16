Liv Tyler opens up about her ‘strange’ battle with Covid-19: ‘It floored me’

The actress tested positive for the virus on New Year's Eve

Liv Tyler has opened up about her “strange” battle with Covid-19, admitting it “floored” her for 10 days.

After testing positive for the virus on New Year’s Eve, the actress had to self-isolate away from her children for two weeks.

The 43-year-old shares two kids with her partner Dave Gardner – daughter Lula Rose, 4, and son Sailor Gene, 5.

Liv is also mum to her 16-year-old son Milo William, whom she shares with her ex-husband Roy Langdon.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star shared a photo of herself wearing a mask while cuddling her youngest children.

View this post on Instagram

She captioned the post: “Reunited with my loves… what a wild 2 weeks.”

“I’m such a private and shy person and usually don’t share such things, but this is a big one and I feel we all need to share our stories, to share information, to gather facts and awareness and mostly to know we are not alone in this.”

Liv continued: “I tested positive for covid 19 on New Year’s Eve day. S*** I had made it all the way through 2020 keeping myself and my family safe. Doing everything i could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect others.”

“Suddenly on the morn of the last day of 2020… boom it took me down. It comes on fast, like a locomotive. Owchie,” she wrote.

“With it Feelings of fear, shame and guilt swirling through you , who could you have gotten it from and who could you have infected…Terrifying. Luckily the rest of my family and bubble were negative.”

View this post on Instagram

Describing her symptoms, Liv wrote: “There are so many strange elements to this sickness. It effects [sic] everyone so completely differently.”

“I was so lucky and had corona light, as my momma @realbebebuell called it, but It floored me for 10 days in my bed.”

“There is the physical aspects but also emotional and psychological ones too. It F’s with your body and mind equally. Everyday different. Being isolated in a room alone for 10 days is trippy to say the least.”

“Waking up to news of our capital being under attack. Was it real or the twilight zone. Ohhh no it was real!!! The first days of 2021 have been scary for everyone in the world. The unknown so great.”

View this post on Instagram

The mum-of-three continued: “I missed my babies beyond but they visited my window and called up to me and I watch them play outside. Such a gift.”

“They sent little messages and drawings under my door. Reminders of what’s on the other side. What to get better for.”

“I am so grateful to be through it and spent my days alone praying and beaming love to all who are effected and suffering from this.”

Concluding her post, Liv wrote: “Those who are working tirelessly to protect and care for others. Thank you. We are all connected through this experience.”

“I am Humbled and filled with gratitude to be well, a gift and beaming love and light to all those who have left this world because of this virus and those who are suffering. Sending love and imaginary universal hugs to all.”