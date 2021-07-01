Lisa Rinna admits she’s ‘nervous’ about her daughter Amelia dating Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna has admitted she’s “nervous” about her daughter Amelia Hamlin dating Scott Disick.
The reality star’s 20-year-old daughter has been dating the 38-year-old since late last year.
During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa spoke to her co-star Erika Jayne about their new romance.
After Erika asked if there was something going on between Amelia and Scott, Lisa confirmed they were dating, and admitted it was a “what the f*** moment”.
“She’s 19, he’s 37 with three kids. Hello!” she said. “I only know Scott Disick from the Kardashians and Scott was with Kourtney [Kardashian], not married.”
“They have three children, [Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6]. Oh, God.”
Erika admitted she was “a little nervous” about Amelia’s romance with Scott, and Lisa confessed she was “a lot nervous” over the situation.
“There’s nothing you can do. And the more you push, the bigger deal [it becomes]. Does [your husband] Harry [Hamlin] agree with that?” Erika asked.
The 57-year-old replied: “Yeah, he does. You know, Harry was with Ursula [Andress] when she was 44 and he was 28.”
Later in the episode, Lisa brought up her daughter’s new relationship at Kyle Richards’ cocktail party.
The soap star joked: “I have a question for everybody. When I meet Scott Disick for the first time, do I need to call him ‘Lord’?”
Kyle then declared: “He’s too damn old and he’s got three kids! That is not a good match.”
Amelia and Scott were first linked in October 2020, when they attended Kendall Jenner’s birthday party together.