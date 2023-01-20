Lisa Marie Presley ‘laid to rest at Graceland’ alongside her late father and son

Lisa Marie Presley has reportedly been laid to rest at Graceland’s Meditation Garden.

The singer, who was the only child of rock and roll legend Elvis, sadly passed away at the age of 54 earlier this month after she was found unresponsive at her home in Calabasas, California.

A representative for her eldest daughter Riley Keogh previously told Page Six that the 54-year-old would be buried “at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben.”

Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin tragically took his own life in July 2020 at the age of 27.

According to the publication, the late 27-year-old’s grave at the estate was “slightly” moved to make room for his mother.

“They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house,” a staff member of the Tennessee estate said.

Lisa Marie’s legendary father Elvis, and her grandparents Gladys and Vernon Presley are also buried on the plot.

Lisa Marie sadly passed away aged 54 on January 12, hours after she was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.

A spokesperson with the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has since told CNN: “Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred.”

“Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies,” they added.

“Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”