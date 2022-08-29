Lindsay Lohan set to film new Netflix film in Ireland next month

Lindsay Lohan is set to film a new Netflix film in Ireland next month.

The Mean Girls star landed a two-film deal with the streaming giant earlier this year, and it is understood that the first will be a rom-com called Irish Wish.

According to Western People, the movie will start filming in Dublin, Wicklow and Mayo in September.

The actress will play leading lady Maddie in the flick, which is set to premiere on Netflix next year.

Lindsay also filmed a new Christmas rom-com for the streaming giant called Falling for Christmas.

The official summary for the film reads: “A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”