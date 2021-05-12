Lindsay Lohan leads tributes to the late Natasha Richardson on what would’ve been her birthday

The actress passed away in 2009 at the age of 45

Lindsay Lohan has lead tributes to the late Natasha Richardson on what would’ve been her birthday.

Natasha played Lindsay’s on-screen in the iconic 1998 film The Parent Trap.

The English actress tragically died in a skiing accident back in 2009 at the age of 45, and would have turned 58 on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram to mark the occasion, Lindsay sharing a throwback snap of her and Natasha on the set of The Parent Trap.

She captioned the post: “Happy Birthday Angel 🙏 #natasharichardson 💙”

Natasha married Irish actor Liam Neeson in 1994, who she shared two sons with – Micheál and Daniel.

The news comes after Liam shared his plans to honour his late wife with a special memorial in Ireland.

The Neeson Grove, located in Bansha, Co. Tipperary, will also honour Liam’s late parents Katherine and Bernard, and his nephew Ronan Sexton, who passed away last January at the age of 35.

The special tribute is being organised through Irish Heritage Tree, and the 68-year-old said: “I am delighted my family are being remembered in such a special way.”

“I believe this is an excellent idea that allows members of the Irish Diaspora to plant a tree deep in the soil of Ireland for loved and remembered ones.”

“The fact that it is also eco-friendly and helps turn Ireland green is very important. The more we learn about the life of trees the more we discover just how central they are to this small planet.”

“I believe planting a tree in Ireland is a deeply symbolic and significant act, ensuring that generations before us will never be forgotten and generations to come will always have a living bond to those who came before,” he continued.

“I am happy to be part of it and proud to be first. Family has never been more important in these trying times and a family heritage tree is a creative and thoughtful idea. I commend Irish Heritage Tree and the Tree Council of Ireland for their initiative.”