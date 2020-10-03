Lindsay Lohan celebrates Mean Girls Day by sharing iconic movie scene

Lindsay Lohan has celebrated Mean Girls Day by sharing an iconic scene from the popular film.

The actress starred in the hit 2004 film as Cady Heron, a 16-year-old girl who starts public high school for the first time – after being home-schooled her whole life.

Each year, fans of the film celebrate the film on October 3rd due to a reference to the date in the movie.

The scene in question sees Cady speak with her crush Aaron Samuels, when he asks her what day it was – to which she responds: “It’s October 3rd”.

Taking to Instagram today, Lindsay shared a screenshot from the iconic scene – along with the caption: “#fbf #itsoctober3rd 😂”.

On her Instagram Stories, the actress also shared a photo of a Burn Book inspired cake – decorated with more memorable quotes from Mean Girls.

The pink cake was designed with phrases such as “On Wednesdays, we wear pink”, “That is so fetch” and “The limit does not exist”.

Meanwhile Tina Fey, who played Ms. Norbury in the film, has promised a reunion with the Mean Girls cast in honour of the day – only if 5,000 people register to vote ahead of the upcoming US election.

Amanda Seyfried, who played Karen Smith in the movie, shared a clip of Tina to Instagram and wrote: “Here’s some very fetch news from our friend Tina Fey for this #MeanGirlsDay.

“If 5,000 of you use the link in my bio to register to vote OR verify your voter registration, OR request a mail-in ballot, OR volunteer as a pollster BY TOMORROW, October 3rd, we’ll release a VERY, VERY GROOL surprise for you.”

On the latest episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with top makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.