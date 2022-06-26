Lily Anne Harrison expecting first child with fiancé Peter Facinelli

Lily Anne Harrison has announced she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Peter Facinelli.

The Vanished star, 33, shared the exciting news on Instagram by debuting her baby bump in a sweet snap.

She captioned the post: “Not a burrito belly 💗”

Her fiancé Peter, who is best known for playing Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the Twilight films, commented: “You’re pregnant? 😳 Why didn’t you tell me?”

While this will be Lily’s first child, Peter is also the father of three daughters he shares with his ex-wife Jennie Garth – Luca Bella, 24, Lola Ray, 19, and Fiona Eve, 15.

The former couple’s marriage ended in 2012 after 11 years.

Peter proposed to Lily before ringing in 2020 during a romantic beachside dinner at the Estrella del Mar Beach and Golf Resort in Mazatlan, Mexico. His rep told E! News at the time: “Peter and Lily got engaged over the holiday during a romantic getaway to Mexico.” “Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐋𝐈𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐄 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐎𝐍 (@lilyanneharrison)