Lili Reinhart shares her ‘unpopular opinion’ about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s reunion

The former couple reunited earlier this week for a virtual table read

Lili Reinhart shares her ‘unpopular opinion’ about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s...

Lili Reinhart has shared her “unpopular opinion” about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s recent reunion.

The famous exes, who were married from 2000 until 2005, joined a virtual reading of the 1982 comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Thursday.

During the reading, Jennifer and Brad sent fans into a frenzy, as they acted out a particularly steamy scene.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in a table read is the best thing that ever happened this month. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Q1Ct6GUQK2 — Playbuck (@Playbuck_PH) September 18, 2020

The video quickly went viral on social media, but some people were annoyed by the reaction to their reunion – including Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart.

Lili tweeted: “Unpopular opinion: can we just leave Jennifer and Brad alone? Stop analyzing their every move and facial expression whenever they’re involved in something together.”

“Let them live their lives in peace,” she added.

Unpopular opinion: can we just leave Jennifer and Brad alone? Stop analyzing their every move and facial expression whenever they’re involved in something together. Let them live their lives in peace. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 18, 2020

Brad and Jennifer read the script from the 1982 film alongside Morgan Freeman, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf, John Legend and Sean Penn.

The event served as a fundraiser for two nonprofit organisations: CORE – which provides emergency relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the REFORM Alliance – which is focused on reforming the criminal justice system.

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.