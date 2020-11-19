Lil Nas X responds to James Charles romance rumours

The rapper publicly came out as gay last year

Lil Nas X has responded to James Charles romance rumours.

The Old Town Road rapper got his makeup done by social media star James in his latest YouTube video, with the pair also chatting about Lil Nas’ rise to fame.

The rapper opened up about coming out as gay last June, telling James the experience was “scary as hell”.

The video has racked up over five million views since it’s release on Tuesday, which has also come with comments about a potential romance between the pair.

One user commented on the video: “Am I the only one who thinks they would be cute together?”

A second wrote: “I CAN FEEL THE CHEMISTRY FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY”, while a third penned: “Did y’all not see them blushing… they would be such a good couple I swear.”

Taking to Twitter, Lil Nas hit back at the comments, writing: “2 gay men can do things together without y’all sexualizing it.”