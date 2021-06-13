The couple were first linked in December 2019

Liam Hemsworth goes Instagram official with model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth has gone Instagram official with his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.

The actor was first linked to the 24-year-old in December 2019, just months after his split from his ex-wife Miley Cyrus.

The Australian heartthrob shared snaps with his beau at a charity gala on Friday, marking the first time the couple have confirmed their romance online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth)

He captioned the post: “Fantastic night raising much needed funds and awareness for one of the most important and challenging issues, children’s mental health.”

“Thank you @itsmondotcom for hosting the evening and all you do for the Sydney children’s hospital @sydney_kids #golddinner.”

Liam’s brother Chris Hemsworth, Chris’ wife Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon’s wife Luciana Barroso also posed for the photo.

After dating on-and-off for ten years, Liam and Miley tied the knot in December 2018 – but split just a few months later in August 2019.

Following their split in 2019, Miley briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter, before she moved on with Cody Simpson.

But sadly, Miley’s romance with Cody didn’t last as they called it quits in August after almost a year of dating.