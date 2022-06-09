Lewis Hamilton to collab with Brad Pitt for Formula One drama

Lewis Hamilton is set to collab with Brad Pitt for a Formula One drama, after Apple won the rights in a reported $130 million deal.

According to Deadline, the former World Champion will oversee the project as a producer, as the actor, 58, stars as a racing driver who comes out of retirement to compete with a rookie.

The film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, who recently directed the critically-acclaimed blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Brad has reportedly had a long-held interest in creating a racing film with the director, with the duo in talks to make an early version of what eventually became Ford v Ferrari.

The earlier version of the project was titled Go Like Hell, and featured Brad acting alongside Tom Cruise.

The untitled film is set to have an action film dream team, as producer Jerry Bruckheimer and screenwriter Ehren Kruger are attached to the project.

In March, Apple also secured the rights to a documentary about Lewis’ life and racing career.

The Brit has appeared in the Hollywood films; Cars 2, Cars 3, and Zoolander 2, and is currently starring in Netflix’s Formula One series: Drive To Survive.