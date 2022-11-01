Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid fuel romance rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have fuelled romance rumours.

The 47-year-old actor was first linked to the 27-year-old model back in September, following his split from Camila Morrone over the summer.

The rumoured couple were spotted hanging out over the weekend at Circoloco’s Halloween bash at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Page Six reported that Leo, Gigi, her sister Bella, model Irina Shayk and art dealer Helly Nahmad arrived at the event together on a party bus.

A source told the outlet: “Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking. The group got bottle service.”

The publication claim Leo’s mask was “half monster, half zombie”.

Leo and Gigi sparked further romance rumours last month during Paris Fashion Week.

In photos published by TMZ, Gigi was spotted returning to the Royal Monceau hotel in Paris on Thursday night and a few hours later, Leo was photographed leaving the same hotel.

There is also a video of the pair in a Parisian nightclub which made the rounds on social media.

The rumoured couple were previously papped together at an exclusive party hosted by Leo’s friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan.

Page Six previously reported that Leo and Gigi are keeping things casual for the moment, and “taking it slow”.

An insider told the outlet at the time: “[Leo] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.”

in September, PEOPLE magazine reported that Leo is “definitely pursuing” supermodel Gigi.

While a source said they weren’t “dating” just yet, the insider said they are “getting to know each other.”

If Leo and Gigi become an item, it could dispel speculation the actor doesn’t date women over the age of 25.

Since his split from Camila Morrone hit headlines, fans have pointed out Leo’s pattern of never publicly dating someone over 25.

Leonardo began dating model Gisele Bundchen in 2000 when she was just 18, and the pair split five years later.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star then dated Sports Illustrated model Bar Refaeli from 2005 until 2011, when the couple split after she turned 25.

The actor then dated Blake Lively in 2011 while she was aged 23, and Erin Heatherton in 2012, who was 22-years-old at the time.

Leonardo went on to date model Toni Garrn between 2013 and 2014, when she was 20 and 21-years-old.

Meanwhile, Gigi has been single since she split from former One Direction star Zayn Malik last year.

The former couple, who share a 2-year-old daughter named Khai, parted ways last October following an alleged altercation between him and Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid.