Len Goodman announces his retirement from Dancing With The Stars

Len Goodman has announced his retirement from Dancing With The Stars.

The 78-year-old, who has been a judge on the show for 31 seasons, announced on Monday night that he would not be returning for the 32nd season.

“Whilst we all are getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it would also be with a touch of sadness and this will be my last season judging on Dancing with the Stars,” the London native told viewers.

Len continued: “I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my children and family.”

“I cannot thank enough the family of Dancing with the Stars, it has been such a wonderful experience for me and I’m looking forward so much to next week’s finale, I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.”

The crowd gave the former ballroom pro a standing ovation following his emotional announcement.

In 2016, Len quit his role as Head Judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 78-year-old had held the role for 12 years, from the show’s inception in 2004.

Shirley Ballas replaced Len as Head Judge on the panel back in 2017.