Legendary designer Paco Rabanne dies aged 88

Nathaniel Goldberg via Instagram
Paco Rabanne has died aged 88.

The Spanish native, best known for his fashion and perfumes, sadly passed away in Portsall, France.

The official Paco Rabanne Instagram account confirmed the news on Friday.

The statement read: “The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88.”

“Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration.”

“We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities.”

Paco founded his successful fashion house back in 1966, having previously worked with Givenchy, Dior and Balenciaga.

 

