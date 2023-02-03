Legendary designer Paco Rabanne dies aged 88

Paco Rabanne has died aged 88.

The Spanish native, best known for his fashion and perfumes, sadly passed away in Portsall, France.

The official Paco Rabanne Instagram account confirmed the news on Friday.

Le couturier Paco Rabanne est décédé à l’âge de 88 ans 🕊️ Considéré comme un visionnaire novateur dans les domaines de la couture et de la parfumerie, il aura marqué 50 ans de la mode de son empreinte. pic.twitter.com/USAdLcLhvt — Views (@viewsfrance) February 3, 2023

The statement read: “The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88.”

“Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration.”

“We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities.”

Paco founded his successful fashion house back in 1966, having previously worked with Givenchy, Dior and Balenciaga.

