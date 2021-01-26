LeBron James leads tributes to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on first anniversary of their deaths

The LA Lakers continue to honour Kobe during their games, with LeBron explaining: “We got a lot of guys that wear shoes [bearing tributes] still to this day.
“I’m able to wear the ‘two-four’ on my finger every night. And then when we play at Staples Centre, you see that two-four in the rafters and be able to just live his legacy.
“So there’s a lot of things that die in this world, but legends never die. And he’s exactly that. So it’s all about representing that.”
Kobe’s wife Vanessa also marked the anniversary of her late husband and daughter’s deaths, sharing a letter she received for Gianna’s best friend.
Alongside the letter, the widow wrote: “Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me.
“My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. ♥️
“I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings.”
“It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!” she concluded the post.
Celebrities took to the comment section of Vanessa’s post to share their support, with actress Lily Collins writing: “This is just pure. Sending you all so much love and keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.”
Close friend La La Anthony commented: “This is special & so beautiful ❤️🙏🏽”
Supermodel Naomi Campbell wrote: “In my prayers @vanessabryant ♥️♥️♥️♥️🙏🏾”.