LeBron James leads tributes to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on first anniversary of their deaths

LeBron James has lead the tributes to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on the first anniversary of their deaths.

On January 26th 2020, the former NBA player died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people.

Speaking at Chicago’s United Center on Monday following the LA Lakers win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kobe’s close friend LeBron paid tribute to the late star.

“Man, there’s a saying that says time heals all. As devastating and as tragic as it was and still is to all of us involved with it… it takes time. Everyone has their own grieving process.

“Everyone understands. Everyone individually is different and everyone is going to grieve differently and how long it takes them to come to grips with it, that’s up to them and that individual.

“You know, all you can do as a friend or a loved one or anyone in our brotherhood and our family that we have here with the organisation, is to put an arm around someone when they need it,” he added.