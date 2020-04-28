Lea Michelle’s pregnancy sparks bizarre fan theory

Lea Michelle’s pregnancy has sparked a bizarre fan theory.

The actress is reportedly expecting her first child with her husband Zandy Reich.

After the news broke last night, Glee fans pointed out that Lea’s character Rachel Berry fell pregnant in the year 2020 on the smash-hit show.

The brunette beauty played Rachel from 2009 until 2015 in the musical comedy-drama, which followed a high school glee club.

In the show, Rachel acted as surrogate for gay couple Kurt Hummel and Blaine Anderson in the year 2020.

Fans are now spreading a bizarre conspiracy that Glee is actually real life, and that Lea is actually carrying a baby for the couple.

lea michele and rachel berry being literally the same and pregnant in 2020, she is gleek of the century — kaycee (@wowthanksdarren) April 27, 2020

in glee rachel berry was pregnant in 2020 bc she was kurt & blaine’s surrogate … well lea michele is pregnant in 2020 with her first baby. coincidence? i think not. — addison 🧚‍♂️ (@addieoooo) April 27, 2020

lea michele getting pregnant the same year as rachel berry pic.twitter.com/PE9TcUoFy7 — aubrey :)! (@pixelcriss) April 27, 2020

Lea’s pregnancy was first reported by PEOPLE magazine on Monday night.

The actress is reportedly expecting a baby with her husband Zandy Reich, who she married in April 2018 after less than a year of dating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Apr 4, 2020 at 9:48am PDT



