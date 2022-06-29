Lauren Conrad shares ectopic pregnancy heartbreak as she reacts to Roe V. Wade ruling

Lauren Conrad has revealed she suffered an ectopic pregnancy six years ago, as she reacted to Roe V. Wade being overturned.

Roe V. Wade was a landmark decision of the U.S. Supreme Court on January 22, 1973, in which the Court ruled that the Constitution of the United States generally protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion.

But on June 24, 2022, Roe V. Wade was overturned in America, eliminating women’s constitutional right to abortion.

This decision leaves it up to individual states to decide whether to allow abortions there, and will most likely lead to all but total bans on the procedure in nearly half the country.

The 6-3 ruling, which will completely change the landscape of women’s reproductive rights in the U.S., has sparked outrage worldwide, and many famous faces have publicly condemned the decision – including Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama.

Another star who has now reacted to the news is Lauren Conrad, who chose to share her previous ectopic pregnancy experience.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the former The Hills star wrote: “The last few days have been hard.”

“I’ve been searching for the right words, and reposting someone else’s didn’t feel quite right. I wanted to share my own experience with lifesaving reproductive care.”

The mother-of-two explained that she suffered an ectopic pregnancy “six years ago” with her husband William Tell, before they welcomed their sons Liam, 4, and Charlie, 2.

“Due to prompt medical care, doctors saved my fallopian tubes, allowing me to have two healthy pregnancies,” she wrote.

“Yesterday I read about a woman with this same condition having her ectopic pregnancy rupture — and facing death — while waiting for treatment.”

“Because her doctor was on the phone with his lawyer out of fear of losing his medical license (for using a D&C as a tool to help establish the diagnosis of an ectopic pregnancy). This is heart breaking.”

Lauren continued: “Many women in my life have had their own experiences with abortion.”

“I am so grateful that in each case they were able to safely receive the healthcare they needed and were free to make their own decisions.”

“Talking about abortion is hard. It can be scary and sad and confusing, and it divides us.”

“But we must continue talking–and listening–to each other in a respectful way, especially when we disagree.”

The former reality star concluded her statement by writing: “I hope someday we will be in a place where every woman has access to the healthcare she needs and the freedom to decide what happens in her own body.”