Larsa Pippen explains her fallout with the Kardashians on The Real Housewives of Miami

Larsa Pippen has addressed her fallout with the Kardashians on The Real Housewives of Miami.

The 47-year-old’s feud with the Kardashian family hit headlines in 2020, after fans noticed that Kim, Kourtney and Khloe had unfollowed their longtime pal on social media.

On the latest episode of RHOM, Larsa explained why she’s no longer friends with the famous sisters – namely Kim and her estranged husband Kanye West.

During a confessional, the reality star said: “B***h, I don’t even know what happened.”

“I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle.”

“I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship.”

“I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That’s kind of what happened.”

The estranged wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen later appeared on the Hollywood Raw podcast, where she finally opened up about their rift.

Larsa said she couldn’t pinpoint an incident that caused their fall out, but suggested Kim’s now estranged husband Kanye West had something to do with it.

“I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he, you know, he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,” she said.

“So, I feel like I was the person that was like, ‘Oh, like, don’t be so close to her because you’re so close to her’ that, you know, that kind of had something to do with it.”

Larsa said she wasn’t bothered by Kim unfollowing her on Instagram, as she didn’t want to cause her any “trouble”.

“If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don’t want to be that person,” she said.

“I’ve got my own s**t. I don’t want to be, like, that person. Let him feel really comfortable, really secure if I’m not in the picture and just see what happens.”

“I just kind of felt, like, do what’s best for your family, you know? Like, I love you. You and I are best friends. We’ve been through everything together.”

“I would never do anything to, like, you know, jeopardize our relationship. We’re like sisters. We’re family.”

“But if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, then do it, you know?”

When asked why Khloe and Kourtney also unfollowed her on social media, Larsa alleged: “He literally has brainwashed the whole family into thinking that, like, I don’t even know what… I don’t even know.”

Larsa also claimed she used to have a “great relationship” with Kanye, and said he used to call her “when he wanted to rant”.

But Larsa alleged she eventually had to block Kanye, because she “just couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore.”

During her interview, Larsa also denied rumours she had an affair with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

“I would never do that,” she said, before claiming she was actually “seeing” Tristan before Khloe started hooking up with him.

Larsa recalled: “I was seeing him. I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them.”

“And then a week later, maybe 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe, which is fine.”

“I don’t even care… I’m the type of person I don’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man. I will never, like, put a leash on a man.”

“I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”

