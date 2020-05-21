Lana Del Rey slams claims she ‘glamourises abuse’ in explosive statement

The singer shared the shocking rant as she announced the release date for her upcoming album

Lana Del Rey has slammed claims her music “glamourises abuse” in an explosive statement.

In a lengthy post on social media today, the songstress confirmed her new album will be released on September 5, and launched into a scathing rant about her critics.

Lana wrote: :Now that Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f***ing, cheating, etc – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever i want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorising abuse???????”

“I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorise abuse.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Dec 20, 2019 at 10:47am PST

“In reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent abusive relationships all over the world,” she continued.

“With all of the topics women are finally allowed to explore I just want to say over the last ten years I think it’s pathetic that my minor lyrical exploration detailing my sometimes submissive or passive roles in my relationships has often made people say I’ve set women back hundreds of years.”

Lana wrote: “Let this be clear, I’m not a feminist. But there has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me – the kind of woman who says no but men hear yes – the kind of women who are slated mercilessly for being their authentic, delicate selves, the kind of women who get their own stories and voices taken away from them by stronger women or by men who hate women.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Sep 7, 2019 at 6:26pm PDT

“I’ve been honest and optimistic about the challenging relationships I’ve had. News flash! That’s just how it is for many women. And that was sadly my experience up until the point that those records were made,” she explained.

“So I just want to say it’s been a long 10 years of bulls*** reviews up until recently and I’ve learned a lot from them, but also I feel it really paved the way for other women to stop ‘putting on a happy face’ and to just be able to say whatever the hell they wanted in their music.”

“Unlike my experience where if I even expressed a note of sadness in my first two records I was deemed literally hysterical as though it was literally the 1920s.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Jul 31, 2019 at 9:00am PDT

Lana concluded: “Anyways none of this has anything to do about much but I’ll be detailing some of my feelings in my next two books of poetry (mostly the second one) with Simon and Schuster.”

“Yes I’m still making personal reparations with the proceeds of the book to my choice of Native American foundations which I’m very happy about. And I’m sure there will be tinges of what I’ve been pondering in my new album that comes out September 5th.”

“Happy quarantining,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on May 21, 2020 at 12:26am PDT

