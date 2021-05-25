Lamar Odom reveals why he’s no longer on speaking terms with his ex Khloe Kardashian

Their divorce was finalised back in 2016

Lamar Odom reveals why he’s no longer on speaking terms with his...

Lamar Odom has revealed he’s no longer on speaking terms with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

The former couple tied the knot in 2009, before Khloe filed for divorce in December 2013.

Their divorce was later put on hold after Lamar suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in 2015.

Khloe supported Lamar during his recovery, but later proceeded with their divorce – which was finalised in 2016.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show this week, the NBA player admitted he no longer speaks to Khloe.

Lamar said: “Unfortunately, you know, due to my behaviour and some bad decisions, we don’t really talk any longer.”

“I miss their family tremendously. We have to live with the decisions that we make and then, hopefully in time people heal and [will] be able to forgive me.”

“Of course, anyone’s always gonna miss love. That’s genuine.”

“You know, the personalities, just spending time with them, it was one of the best times in my adult life,” he added.