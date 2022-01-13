Lamar Odom praises ‘strong’ ex-wife Khloe Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson paternity scandal

Lamar Odom has praised his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian’s strength amid Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal.

The former basketball star, who was married to the Good American founder from 2009 until 2016, called her on-off beau Tristan “corny” for fathering a child with another woman.

Speaking to TMZ, the 42-year-old said: “She’s gonna be alright, she’s a strong girl.”

“I haven’t been fortunate enough to reach out to her,” he added, before revealing what he would like to say to his ex if he saw her.

“First, I would give her a hug because I haven’t seen her in a long time. What would I say to her? Just to be strong, keep her faith in God and be strong for her daughter [True Thompson].”

When asked would he like to say anything to Tristan, Lamar replied: “Nah. Dude is corny for that, but it’s all good.”

Lamar and Khloe tied the knot in 2009, before she filed for divorce in December 2013.

Their divorce was later put on hold after Lamar’s overdose in 2015, which left him in a coma for three days.

Khloe supported Lamar during his recovery, but later proceeded with their divorce – which was finalised in 2016.

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

The couple split once again last summer, around the time personal trainer Maralee Nichols launched a paternity suit against Tristan.

The fitness model sued the NBA player for child support, after insisting he’s the father of her baby boy, who was born on December 1st, 2021.

In court documents, Tristan acknowledged that he had sex with Maralee at a hotel in Houston, Texas in March 2021.

It’s understood Tristan was still in a relationship with Khloe at the time, as she threw him a 30th birthday party in March, and posted a sweet tribute to him online.

Tristan also admitted to meeting Maralee “on a sporadic basis” from December 2020 until March 2021 “for consensual casual sex only”.

While he admitted to having sex with Maralee, the sports star questioned whether he was really the father of her baby and requested a paternity test.

The results of the paternity test have since confirmed that Tristan is the father of Maralee’s newborn son and last week, he publicly apologised to Khloe for causing her “heartache and humiliation”.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” Tristan added.