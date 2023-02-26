Lady Gaga sued by dog theft accomplice for not paying $500k reward

Lady Gaga is being sued a woman who was charged in connection with the theft of her two dogs.

The singer’s French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen in February 2021 and her dogwalker Ryan Fischer was shot in the process.

Ryan was rushed to hospital with a collapsed lung after the shooting, but was later released after undergoing surgery.

Following the incident, Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the return of her beloved pooches.

Two days after the dognapping, her bulldogs were returned by a woman initially said to be “uninvolved” with the robbery.

However, it was later discovered the woman was allegedly in a relationship with the father of one of the suspects, and she was charged as an accessory to the crime.

The woman is now suing the House of Gucci star for refusing to pay the $500,000 reward she originally offered, despite stating “no questions asked” at the time.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the woman’s attorney has argued that the refusal of payment is a breach of contract, fraud by false promise and fraud by misrepresentation.

Gaga is now being sued for $500,000 in compensatory damages, with the woman alleging pain and suffering, mental anguish and loss of enjoyment of life.