Lady Gaga reveals she ‘confided’ in Bradley Cooper before taking House of Gucci role

Lady Gaga has revealed she “confided” in Bradley Cooper before taking her House of Gucci role.

The singer and the Hollywood heartthrob starred as on-screen lovers in the hit 2018 film A Star Is Born – which Bradley also directed.

Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s 2021 film House of Gucci, said in a new interview that she “absolutely” spoke to her former co-star about her latest role to get his input.

While appearing on Entertainment Weekly’s Awardist podcast, the 35-year-old said: “Bradley Cooper believed in me for the role of Ally Maine in A Star Is Born. It was the success of our artistic collaboration that landed me where I am now.”

“I’ve confided in Bradley for years and I’ve always appreciated his support and his advice, his thoughts on my future endeavors.”

Lady Gaga recently won the Best Actress award at the New York Film Critics Circle for her role in House of Gucci – which is in cinemas now.

Bradley and Lady Gaga’s undeniable chemistry on-screen in A Star Is Born sparked rumours of a romance off-screen, despite the fact that Bradley was in a relationship with model Irina Shayk at the time.

Lady Gaga has always maintained that she and Bradley were not romantically involved, and she told Oprah Winfrey in an interview with Elle back in 2019: “For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars.”

“We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on. And we worked hard on it, we worked for days. We mapped the whole thing out—it was orchestrated as a performance,” she added.