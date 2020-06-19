Lady Gaga gifts her jacket to a fan while out and about in LA

The singer made the kind gesture after the fan complimented her

Lady Gaga gifts her jacket to a fan while out and about...

Lady Gaga gave a fan the ultimate souvenir after meeting outside a restaurant in LA.

The singer was out on a date with her boyfriend Michael Polansky, when she was approached by 27-year-old Shannon McKee – who said her jacket looked “badass”.

Speaking about their interaction, Shannon admitted she initially didn’t recognise Gaga because she was wearing a face mask, but she realised who she was when she said, “Thank you.”

Shannon then walked back over to the pop star and said, “Hey, you’re Lady Gaga, right?”

@ladygaga you’re an incredible inspiration of a kind hearted human being and I felt so blessed to be giving this jacket off your back and have never been so blessed or thankful then I was last night.

You truly are a remarkable woman♥️ pic.twitter.com/pgAz6gQXRK — Shannon Bryant McKee (@smckee3393) June 17, 2020

After Gaga confirmed who she was, Shannon told her: “My best friend back in high school was a huge fan of yours. And you’re the reason he actually came out to me. And his first five tattoos are all dedicated to you and my brother just recently came out to me, too. So I just wanted to say thank you for being such an incredible ally.”

Touched by Shannon’s story, Gaga took off her jacket and handed it to the fan, and the touching moment was captured by a nearby paparazzo.

Gaga told her: “You loved my jacket so much. Here. It’s yours. Put it on right now. You be badass with it now.”

The Born This Way singer also told McKee to tell her friend that she “loves him”.

@ladygaga you’re the most incredible, amazing most kind hearted soul I’ve ever met and I couldn’t have thanked you enough for what you did for me last night. I will never let this jacket go♥️ pic.twitter.com/IxkxVopQoO — Shannon Bryant McKee (@smckee3393) June 17, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Shannon later revealed that the jacket pockets contained guitar picks from a Metallica concert Gaga attended back in 2016.

The 27-year-old further praised the star in an Instagram video about the interaction.

She said: “I couldn’t have been more thankful to have met someone as sweet and caring and compassionate and just an overall beautiful person as her.”

