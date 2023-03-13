Lady Gaga commands praise for stripped back performance at the 2023 Oscars

Lady Gaga has commanded praise for her stripped back performance at the 2023 Oscars.
The popular singer walked the champagne carpet at the 95th Academy Awards in a stunning black Versace gown, and a full face of her makeup line Haus Labs.
However, when she took the stage to perform an acoustic version of Hold My Hand, the 36-year-old ditched her makeup, and donned a t-shirt and ripped jeans.
Lady Gaga performs a stripped-down version of “Hold My Hand” at the #Oscars. https://t.co/ndiKiHeOT5 pic.twitter.com/dLlahLTjht
— Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023
Fans commended Lady Gaga’s performance on Sunday night.
One wrote: “The performance was perfection!! 😍🔥.”
Another said: “Greatest Oscar musical performance ever. Standing ovation. 👏🙌,” while a third wrote: “Proving it was all about the song NOT the performance. #respect #oscarworthy.”
A fourth said: “It’s incredible how BEAUTIFUL she is without make up,” and a fifth penned: “Pure talent! She doesn’t need all the glitz & glamour, she has that voice!! ❤️.”